Picture of Hamamat in yellow will brighten your day

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-01-12

Hamamat Montia

Beauty queen Hamamat has just proven once again that she is one of the most beautiful women among Ghanaian celebrities in just one photo.

The star was captured at the wedding of a young lady to whom Hamamat was a bridesmaid. The theme colour, yellow, which was also the colour of the dress for the bridesmaids suited the young entrepreneur perfectly.

Hamamat’s melanin skin is a perfect canvas for some of the brightest colours and she herself has said: “My skin is my favorite jewelry, it goes great with anything I wear.”

Earlier, the self-made African ambassador shared a video from the wedding she attended on her official Instagram page, which received a lot of attention.

Hamamat has become famous recently for her travels across the country, showcasing some of the beautiful features and culture of Ghana.

Her Instagram page is followed by thousands who sometimes, jump into her comment section to show their appreciation for her visuals as well as inspiring them to love Africa more.