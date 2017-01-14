Photos: President Akufo-Addo in Mali

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Mali to attend the France Africa summit.

This is his first official trip outside the country since his inauguration.

The summit which is aimed at enhancing the integration process, cooperation for the common good of participating countries and their people will bring together leaders from thirty countries.

President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, as well as sign some trade agreements.

The two leaders will also discuss recent happenings in The Gambia and proffer possible solutions.

He is accompanied by the First lady Rebecca Akufo Addo.

The President will return home on Saturday.