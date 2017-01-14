People say I should record ‘Nana Aba’ – Edem

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Rapper Edem has disclosed that he has had some requests to do a remix version for his popular song, ‘Nana Eba’ (Nana is coming).

According to him, some fans have called on him to do ‘Nana Aba’ (Nana is here) to indicate the assumption of political power by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The CEO of the Volta Regime Movement Ghana (VRMG) and leader of the Gbevu nation made this known in an interview with [email protected]

The ‘Koene’ hit star released the song titled ‘Nana eba’ on January 1, 2016. The song was received by the political fraternity as one which hailed the then candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) however, Edem has on several platforms denied that assertion.

“People say to me I should go and do another record and not say ‘Nana Eba’ but I should say ‘Nana Aba’ or ‘Nana has come’, more specific because now he is in power but I don’t think I’ll do another record of this song I have done already,” he said.

According to the award-winning Ewe rapper, the song is kingship themed and since the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, now President, had a name that implied Kingship (Nana) and vied for the highest office of the country, he (Edem) thought it need to use the name Nana to market the track.

The musician added that “he being in power doesn’t change what the song stands for.”