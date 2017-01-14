People boozing too much with my ‘Confession’ song – Kofi Kinaata cries

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: yfmghana.com

2017-01-12

play videoKofi Kinaata

Highgrade Family act Martin Kofi King Arthur has complained about the excessive drinking habit of folks who are in love with his December release Confession.

The Kin Dee produced record was meant to advice folks to cut down on the amount of booze they took in but according to the award winning songwriter, music fans have twisted the message.

In an interview with Happy FM’s Mercy Bee; Kinaata disclosed;

“I wanted to use the song to advice people.The message of the song was meant to advice people against drunk driving. So it’s about someone who has done a mistake and confessing but people didn’t understand the message and are rather drinking more. The message is ‘don’t drink and drive’ but people are now drinking even more and confession.”