Pappy Kojo solves problem with Edem’s DJ

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-01-13

DJ Godday & Edem

DJ Godday, official DJ for Volta Regime Music Group boss, Edem went on twitter rant days ago calling out rapper Pappy Kojo for failing to pick his calls, an action he sees as disrespectful.

Godday detailing his issue with the musician in an interview with Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch 2 Lunch entertainment show said he urgently needed to deliver information to the “Awo’a” rapper but none of his calls made from October to December 2016 to him were answered. According to him, Pappy’s failure to pick his calls hurt him so he decided to make it public so that he will not become a bad person when he also refuses to answer his calls.

“I needed Pappy for a concert but all calls I made to him and his management were not answered so I was angry. When I complained about Pappy to other artistes, they also said he mostly does not pick calls.

Not just about the show, I also wanted him to feature on my artiste’s song but he never picked my calls made to him from October to December. All these made me angry and that is why I made it public so that I’ll also deny him public when he needs me in future.”

DJ Godday further told Zionfelix that Pappy Kojo’s manager after reading publications online that he is upset with his artiste called to apologise for their inability to pick his calls when he needed them in 2016. The DJ stated that the manager promised to get back to him on the collaboration he wants for his artiste. He concluded that the show he wanted to talk to Pappy about happened in December.