Nana Consoles Alan

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia on Thursday called on Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Trade Minister-designate, at his residence in Accra to console him following the death of his sister in a gas explosion incident at La.

Brigitte Kyerematen–Darko was among some 12 persons who sustained severe injuries in a gas explosion at the Glory Oil Gas station, which occurred last year near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

However, she died on Wednesday morning.

President Nana Addo, it would be recalled, explained that Mr Kyerematen was absent when he nominated him and some 13 people to serve in his government on Tuesday at the Flagstaff House because his sister’s condition had worsened, which required him to be at the hospital.

Brigitte was wife to one Mr. Darko of GC-Net.

The explosion was said to have occurred when the machine emptying gas into the containers on site caught fire and lighted the electric cables close to the gas station.

But according to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) into the incident, the explosion was caused by ‘irresponsible human error.’

