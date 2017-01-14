Nana Addo Leaves For Mali In First Presidential Trip

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today (Friday), January 13, embark on his first official trip outside the country since his inauguration.

Nana Akufo-Addo will be in Mali to hold bilateral talks with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, as well as sign some trade agreements.

The two leaders will also discuss recent happenings in The Gambia and proffer possible solutions. Nana Addo was sworn into office on January 7, 2017, as the 5th President of the 4th Republic. Since the swearing-in, Nana Addo has been busy forming his government, and has so far named 36 ministers to serve in various ministries, and has also appointed 12 persons as his backroom staff.

The President has asked Parliament to speed up the vetting process for his appointees in order to enable him begin government business.

Prior to his swearing-in, Nana Akufo-Addo visited Nigeria on a three-day visit, where he attended the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos.

He also called on the President of Nigeria, Mahammadu Buhari at the state house in Nigeria.

