Nana Aba Anamoah voted 2016 Most Influential Young Ghanaian

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-01-13

Nana Aba Anamoah

GHOne TV news anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah has been listed as the 10th Most Influential Young Ghanaian. The broadcaster was named in a ranking by rating establishment Avance Media.

Public votes which drew participation from over 80 countries across the world also endorsed Ameyaw Debrah, West Han United’s DedeAyew, Valley View University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof.Daniel Kwame Bediako and Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party among the top 5 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2016 respectively.

Hon Zenator Rawlings newly sworn in Member of Parliament for KlotteyKorle alsogot voted as the most influential young female in the list.

Below are the Young Ghanaians voted as the Most Influential in their respective categories:

Business – Mike Nyinaku – Beige Group, CEO Entertainment – Sarkodie Law & Governance – Sammy Awuku, NPP Youth Organiser Leadership & Civil Society – Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Investigative Journalist Lifestyle – Ameyaw Debrah, Blogger Media – Nana Aba Anamoah, GhOne TV Personal Development & Academia – Prof Daniel Kwame Bediako – Valley View University, Vice Chancellor Science & Technology – Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman – Asoriba, CEO Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Dr Byrite Asamoah, Vodafone Healthline Sports – Dede Ayew, West Ham United F.C.

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking is an initiatve of Avance Media in partnership with Reputation Poll, EOD Partners, Jagari Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

See Full list below.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Investigative Journalist) Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger) Dede Ayew (Footballer) Daniel Kwame Bediako (Valley View University) Sammy Awuku (Politician) Byrite Asamoah (Vodafone Healthline) Sarkodie (Musician) Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman (Asoriba) Zanetor Rawlings (Politician) Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV) Abraham Attah (Actor) Bernard Avle (Citi FM) Asamoah Gyan (Footballer) Irbard Ibrahim (Security Consultant) Mike Nyinaku (Beige Group) Tonyi Senayah (Horseman Shoes) Ernest Bediako (Words on the Street Global) Randy Osae Bediako (Kharis Group) William Okyere-Frempong (The HuD Group) Beryl Agyekum (Echohouse Ghana Limited) Berla Mundi (GhOne TV) Kwadwo Nkansah (Actor) Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation) Farida Bedwei (Logiciel) Shatta Wale (Musician) Ato Ulzen Appiah (GhanaThink Foundation) Bright Simons (mPedigree) Francis-Xavier Sosu (Lawyer) Jessica Opare Saforo (Citi FM) Kwamena Hazel jnr. (Photographer) Jeremiah Buabeng (Buabeng Communications) Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation) Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa) William Senyo (Impact Hub Accra) Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval) Baba Rahman (Footballer) Gary Al-Smith (Multimedia Group) Isaac Dogboe (Boxer) Jerry Adjorlolo (MC) Alloysius Attah (Farmerline) Kow Essuman (Lawyer) Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah (Zoweh Global Consult) Kwabena Danso (Booomers International) Kobby Blay (Blogger) Nana Akwasi Awuah (Occupy Ghana) Yvonne Nelson (Actress) John Armah (Orios Group) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Politician) Jeffrey Schllup (Footballer) Yawa Hansen Quao (Leading Ladies Network)