Mr Eazi apologises to Nigerians after backlash

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-13

Mr Eazi

It was a very hot day for Headies 2016 Next rated Artiste when he bit more than he could chew by saying Nigerian sound is being influenced by that of Ghanaians.

Nigerian didn’t buy any of it as they took turns in ripping him off with their comments. Seeing how angry Nigerians who have been supporting his music is with him, the singer quickly made a move to apologize.

Knowing so well that it could cost him the support of his Nigerian fans which could tell on his career, it was sure a wise decision to apologize.

Issuing an apology, he said: “Just got a call that there are plans to deport me, please my Naija people no vex.”

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez pic.twitter.com/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 12, 2017

After the Apology, the comments afterwards from fans would really crack you up, read below: