Mercy Johnson responds to Tonto Dikeh’s apology

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie few minutes ago responded to Tonto’s apology to her for saying ill about her kid some time ago..Below is what Mercy posted on her IG page;
“@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY”