Lawless takeovers: Why is Akufo-Addo silent? Jantuah asks

A Senior member of the Convention People’s Party Kwame Jantuah is protesting the loud silence of president Nana Akufo-Addo in the face of the violent takeovers and attacks by persons believed to be his supporters.

Kwame Jantuah, who is also the Vice Chairman of PIAC, said the president is the number one citizen of the country clothed with power and has the capacity to speak directly to these miscreants to stop their acts of lawlessness.

“What does it take for the president to tell the NPP supporters to stop?” he asked while discussing the matter on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme, Saturday.

“There are certain issues that only needs the voice of the president to stop. Not the voice of his spokespersons or appointees who are even yet to be vetted and sworn into office,” he stated.

Political attacks have been rampant shortly after the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2016 election.

In a post declaration attacks, the assailants went to the Tema Motorway toll booth, took over monies and later handed it over to the police.

Others attacked opponents and took over the running of public toilets and other public offices.

The attacks which worsened with the inauguration of president Nana Akufo-Addo appeared to be a revenge of similar attacks suffered in 2008 when the NPP lost power to the NDC.

Some four NPP supporters were brutally murdered in Agbogbloshie Accra as a result of that attacks which happened eight years ago.

In retaliation, more toll booths have been taken over. Public toilets seized across the country. Public offices like the NADMO, Youth Employment Agency, all locked up with the attackers seeking to run some of these offices.

The Passport Office in Accra, the Tema Habour were also not left out of the attacks.

There have been calls by well meaning people for the president to speak against the matter and for the police to have the miscreants arrested.

There have been some police arrests and prosecutions but the attacks appeared to be far from over.

Kwame Jantuah believes it is time for Nana Akufo-Addo to be heard on the matter.

Spokesperson to the president Mustapha Hamid who was also on the show said the president is unhappy with what is going on and had asked him to condemn the actions by the NPP supporters.

He said what is going on is lawless and “lawlessness is a crime.”

“Anybody committing violence in the name of the NPP is committing a crime and must be arrested,” he noted.

He charged the police to be up and doing and restore sanity.