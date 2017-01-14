Ko-Jo Cue shares thoughts on Mr. Eazi’s Nigerian music statement

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

2017-01-13

Ko-Jo Cue

Rapper Ko-Jo Cue joined Vanessa Gyan as a special guest on Trace Radio on Live 91.9 FM Thursday afternoon to talk about his career.

He spoke about new music, upcoming projects and the impact he made in the year 2016. He also shared his thoughts on Mr. Eazi’s comment that “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!”

Listen to interview below.

Read about Mr. Eazi’s controversial statement below.

Afrobeats Star Mr. Eazi is at the receiving end of a vicious attack from Nigerians on Micro blogging Twitter for sharing his thoughts.

Late Wednesday evening, he wrote: Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!

Nigerians obviously didn’t take kindly to any assumption that Ghanaians are better than them in any field – and to say that Nigerian sound is influenced by Ghana is a crime punishable by lynching.

Some Nigerians feel ‘betrayed’ because of his comment whilst other support his assertion.

Mr. Eazi is a Nigerian Afrobeats artiste born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade.

He was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and received his elementary and secondary education in Lagos, Nigeria.

Eazi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Coventry University with a MSc degree in Engr/Management.

He gained mainstream attention in Ghana with his song ‘Bankulize produced by DJ Juls, and has collaborated with the likes of Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo and Efya.

His other hits include Skin Tight, Anointing, HollUp and Shitor.

Eazi was excluded from the 2016 Ghana Music Awards even though he had a good year. Organizers of the award scheme claimed he could not be nominated he is not Ghanaian.

He was awarded the WAMVA Special Recognition Award by WatsUp TV in the same year, and currently signed to WizKid’s StarBoy Worldwide label.

Eazi won the Prestigious Next Rated Act at The 2016 Headies, and Best New Artiste of the Year at the Inaugural Soundcity MVP Awards/Festival 2016.