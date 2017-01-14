Journalist dies in horrific car crash at Kasoa

Editor of General Telegraph newspaper, Bismarck Bebely has died in a car accident Friday at Kasoa.

The incident occurred in front of the Kasoa Divisional Police Headquarters minutes after the deceased was stopped by a police officer for a traffic offence.

Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief superintendent Koku Alordey confirmed the accident to Adom FM’s Kofi Adjei.

He narrated Mr Bebely was heading to Accra from Berekum when he was stopped because of an issue with his vehicle registration details.

A police officer requested him to produce the registration details of his car, Chief superintendent Alordey said, adding the accident happened minutes after he got out of his car to speak to the officer.

According to him, a Kasoa car heading to Akotsi, a suburb of the town, had brake failure when it reached the Divisional Police Headquarters.

The car rammed into the officer and Mr Bebley. The journalist lost his life by the time they got to the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The police officer who was also injured in the accident is reported to be responding well to treatment.