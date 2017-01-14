Journalist Detained For Assaulting Presenter 

The Eastern Regional Correspondent for Joy Fm, Kofi Siaw, was detained at the Koforidua Central Police Station last Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the ‘Morning Show’ host of Kingdom 101.9 Fm in Koforidua. The radio presenter, Kwabi Frank (known in media circles as Kwaku Dawuro), is the Assembly Member for Awukugua electoral area in the Akuapem North municipality.

Kofi Siaw, who is a well known National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist in Koforidua and also works with the Multimedia Group, claimed that the radio presenter made some distasteful comments about the Eastern Regional NDC executives and their performance during a post-election analysis of the 2016 polls on his programme.

Dawuro was reportedly attacked at the Total filling station when he was returning from a programme with his colleague, Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng.

But for the timely intervention of some people around, Dawuro would have suffered more punches from the Multimedia journalist, according to eyewitnesses.

As if that wasn’t enough, information available to DAILY GUIDE indicated that Kofi Siaw later called the Kingdom fm presenter on phone and threatened to deal with him whenever and wherever they meet.

Meanwhile, the case is being investigated by the police.

On Monday, December 12, 2016, Kwaku Dawuro in a post-election analysis on his programme on Kingdom 101.9 Fm reportedly made a point that the Eastern Regional NDC’s over-reliance on sections of the Accra media contributed to their humiliating defeat in the region in the December 7 elections, without mentioning any media house.

Kofi Siaw, upon hearing this, sent a post on the Eastern Region’s media WhatsApp platform (official eastern media) to vilify the presenter.

It was reported that Kofi Siaw on that day threatened to deal with Dawuro but the latter took it lightly until he was attacked over the weekend.