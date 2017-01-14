Jeffrey Schlupp completes move to Crystal Palace

Ghana winger  Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Crystal Palace from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £12.5m on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Ghana international played 150 times for Leicester including 24 appearances in their Premier League title winning campaign last season and has been capped 12 times by Ghana.

And his move has delighted his boss Sam Allardyce.

‘I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey’s services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player. He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old”.

Leicester rejected a £9.5m bid from Palace this week but they accepted an improved offer on Thursday which could take the value of the transfer to almost £12.5m with add-ons. West Brom and Aston Villa were also interested in signing the Black Stars winger, who was left out of the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The winger will be available to play in Palace’s match at West Ham on Saturday. Schlupp is product of Leicester’s academy after signing as a 13-year-old in 2005, and he made his Foxes debut in March 2011.

