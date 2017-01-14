Jeffrey Schlupp completes move to Crystal Palace

Ghana winger Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Crystal Palace from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £12.5m on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Ghana international played 150 times for Leicester including 24 appearances in their Premier League title winning campaign last season and has been capped 12 times by Ghana.

#CPFC are delighted to announce the signing of @Jeffrey_Schlupp from @LCFC on a four-and-a-half year deal!#WelcomeSchlupp 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/rcikZzZUA4 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 13, 2017

And his move has delighted his boss Sam Allardyce.

‘I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey’s services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player. He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old”.

“He’s a player I’ve admired for some time,” says Big Sam. More on @Jeffrey_Schlupp’s arrival here – https://t.co/gapPdTvdYd #WelcomeSchlupp pic.twitter.com/vGCUMCB4A2 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 13, 2017

Leicester rejected a £9.5m bid from Palace this week but they accepted an improved offer on Thursday which could take the value of the transfer to almost £12.5m with add-ons. West Brom and Aston Villa were also interested in signing the Black Stars winger, who was left out of the Africa Cup of Nations squad.

And @Jeffrey_Schlupp is eligible to play for #CPFC in tomorrow’s @premierleague game against @WestHamUtd! 🎉🔴🔵#WelcomeSchlupp pic.twitter.com/g9PR4lVnW1 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 13, 2017

The winger will be available to play in Palace’s match at West Ham on Saturday. Schlupp is product of Leicester’s academy after signing as a 13-year-old in 2005, and he made his Foxes debut in March 2011.