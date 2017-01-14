It’s good Mahama conceded defeat – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

play videoNicholas Omane Acheampong

Award winning gospel act, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has said he’s pleased with the smooth transition of power from Ex-President Mahama to President Akufo-Addo.

“I told him (Mahama) to concede defeat, what God wanted was what prevailed so I have to be HAPPY,” Omane said light-heartedly.

He told Kojo Preko Dankwa, host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, that he wasn’t surprised at Mahama’s defeat since the President Akufo-Addo’s victory was destined.

According to him, Ex-President Mahama humbly transferred power to the current president to uphold what God has said.

The musician whose popular song titled ‘Aposor’ was tagged with so many controversies with some Ghanaians suggesting that he referred to Mahama as ‘Aposor’, following which listeners created a new slogan for APORSOR as “wobe gyeeee mu”.

The Akan word aposor is the name of an animal which is able to firmly grip its prey.

The veteran artiste advised Ghanaians to eschew insults against personalities in the political circles.

Omane Acheampong who is noted for composing songs with weird titles like Zaphenath Paneah, Ofunchi, Tabitha Kum and Mahashala Hashbaz has launched his new song titled ‘Ananwoma’.

He advises humanity to remember to be responsible in their actions as they would not occupy their current positions forever.

