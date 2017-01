Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-13

Irene Logan

Beautiful songstress Irene Logan has been quite silent in the music scene these past few weeks.

She is not the type who loves to flaunt her body on social media like other female celebrities do most of the time.

She has posted some new photos on Instagram and she looks damn hot in them.

Check them out: