I don't do music for commercial purposes – Amy Newman

2017-01-13

Amy Newman

Talented gospel singer, Amy Newman has said though she’s been off the music scene, she still ministers at churches but not for commercial purposes.

Amy Newman told Kasapa Entertainment show host, Kojo Preko Dankwa that her music career has been put on hold on due some family reasons.

Commenting on her reasons for staying out of the Ghanaian music field, she said, “I’m looking after my grandchildren but by God’s grace my husband owns a church which I support him… I still sing but coming to public is what I have held on for sometime.”

She continued: “Why I’m saying this is that, everybody and his time so there shouldn’t be any struggle that once this person has done this, I also have to do a different thing.

“Gospel music is a ministry by itself, If God hasn’t given you the power to do it, you can’t force it because the Bible says it’s not by might nor by power but by my spirit. So unless the Holy Spirit leads you, you can’t do this. The work isn’t for humans, it’s for God, it’s the spirit that gives us the power.”

When questioned by the host to differentiate between Ministry and Talent and tell which one she falls under, she said, “Hmmm we’ve talent and ministry so once a person can sing very well we termed it as a talent and when another person have no beautiful voice to sing but the moment such a person opens his or her mouth to sing, you can definitely tell that it’s a ministry or a call. For me I fall under a ministry.”