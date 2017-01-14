GRA Academy gets new administration block

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Mr George Blankson yesterday [Friday] commissioned an ultra-modern administration block and other facilities for the Ghana Revenue Academy (Customs division) at Kpetoe in the Volta region.



The project; a hostel facility and an administrative block which started in January 2015 and undertaken by Maripoma Enterprise Limited and Mabperry Limited respectively was to among other things improve infrastructure at the training school and upgrade the institution to a status of revenue academy for the West Africa sub-region.

The hostle facilities valued at an estimated cost of 10million Ghana Cedis is to house a total of over 184 persons with other facilities including Conference Centres, Library and ICT Centre.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr George Blankson expressed satisfaction over the timely execution of the project explaining that it was a launchpad to elevating the academy.

“I am proud to say that, our vision to upgrade this academy which was solely a Customs training facility into a modern revenue University for tax purposes to serve not only Ghana but the whole West African Sub region is slowly brick by brick materializing before our very eyes.”

He added “it is the intension of management to provide ultra-modern facilities and serene environment to make officers comfortable during the training period”

The Deputy Commissioner Administration, Mr Kwame Owusu who was also present at the commissioning entreated the officers to put the facilities to good.

–

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana