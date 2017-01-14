Gospel musician Abena Ruthy launches ‘Higher praise' album Jan. 29

Music of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-01-13

Abena Ruthy

Media Excel Production signed artiste, Abena Ruthy will launch her latest album, “Higher Praise” on Sunday, January 29 this year at the Exhibition Hall of the National Theater in Accra.

The female gospel musician according to information gathered is putting in much effort to exhibit a never-seen-before performance on the day of the album launch.

Other spirit-filled gospel musicians expected to support Abena Ruthy at the “Higher Praise” album launch on January 29 are Ohemaa Mercy, SP Kofi Sarpong, Cece Twum, Nacee, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Bernice Offei, Mary Ghansah, Francis Amo, Faffa, Ewurabena and many others.

The seven-track album, “Higher Praise” has songs like “Aseda”, “Going Higher”, “Mewhewonknoa” and many others.

The yet-to-be-released album is Abena Ruthy’s second album.