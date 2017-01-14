Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards announce list of categories for 2nd edition

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu

2017-01-12

Ghana Muslim Achiever’s Awards

The organizers of the Ghana Muslim Achiever’s Awards, Sukra Concepts wish to announce to the voting public the list of categories of the 2nd edition of the Awards. This year’s nominees will be nominated via text message with additional inputs from the Research and Nomination’s committee.

This list will be confirmed and finalized by the board of the Ghana Muslim Achiever’s Awards.

The final list of the 2017 nomination of the Ghana Muslim Achiever’s Awards will be announced at the Launch of the Awards on February 24, 2017 at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra.

We implore members of the public to text (MAA1446) and nominate their nominees based on the list below.

Life time Achievers Awards

FINAL NOMINATION CATEGORIES

1. Lifetime Achievement Award (Individual Honoree);

2. Lifetime Achievement Award (Corporate)

3. Lifetime Achievement Award (Education/Entrepreneur)

4. Lifetime Achievement Awards (Sports and Entertainment)

5. Lifetime Achievement Awards (Civil Servant/Public Servant)

6. Lifetime Achievement Awards (Zongo Chief)

7. Lifetime Achievement Awards (Media)

GENERAL AWARDS 1. Business of the Year (non-Muslim)

2. Sports Personality of the Year

3. Creative Arts Personality of the Year (Music, Movie)

4. Media Personality of the Year (TV)

5. Media Personality of the Year (Radio)

6. Muslim Programme of the Year (Radio)

7.Programme of the Year (TV)

8. NGO of the year

9. Political Personality of the Year

10. Social Activist of the Year

11. Female Personality of the Year

12. Mualim of the year

13. Male Personality of the year

14. Most Promising Muslim

NB: Steps on how to vote.

1. Type the name of favorite nominee with a prefix MAA.

2. Send it to 1446 on all networks.

3. You will receive a confirmation text message for your nomination.

4. Nomination closes on 11th Feb. 2017