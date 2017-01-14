Bismark Bebli Dies In Freak Crash

Bismark Bebli

BISMARK BEBLI, editor of General Telegraph, an Accra-based newspaper published by the Agams Group of Companies, reportedly died in a motor accident at Kasoa in the Central Region on Friday.

He was also a former reporter of Daily Express owned by Stan Dogbe.

The accident was said to have occurred opposite the Kasoa Police Station when the once Chronicle reporter was knocked down together with a policeman on duty, by an Urvan mini bus with registration number GE 8252-12.

He was rushed to the Justab Hospital in the area for prompt medical treatment before he was referred to the Kasoa Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of filing this report, the remains of the journalist had been conveyed to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the former political journalist who was with The Chronicle newspaper, left his residence at Kasoa for Accra.

The once Castle correspondent of Chronicle during the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufuor administration was reportedly stopped by the police officer because of the unregistered car he was said to be driving.

While the uniformed officer was checking his car documents, the commercial vehicle, which had tried to avoid ramming into vehicles ahead in a traffic jam after a brake failure, drove towards the senior journalist and the policeman who were standing on the shoulder of the road, knocking them down before entering a drain.

An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the accident occurred at about 1:15 pm when the commercial vehicle, carrying passengers, was travelling from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku in the Central Region, ran into the two men.

“It was really bad how they treated the journalist. The police officer who was on duty was quickly attended to by the police personnel around, leaving the journalist to his fate in the gory accident,” the worried eye-witness painfully narrated.

Speaking on the crash, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Koku Alordey, told Adom FM’s Kofi Adjei how the accident occurred.

He said Bismark was heading to Accra from Awutu Bereku when he was stopped because of an issue with his vehicle registration details.

“A police officer requested him to produce the registration details of his car,” Chief Supt Alordey said, adding that the accident happened minutes after he got out of the vehicle to speak to the officer.

According to him, a bus heading to Akotsi had brake failure when it reached the Divisional Police Headquarters.

The bus rammed into the officer and Bebli. The journalist lost his life by the time they got to the Kasoa Polyclinic, he added.

Meanwhile, the police officer was responding to treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema