Akufo-Addo’s appointments based on regional dev'mt not ethnicity – Amewu

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources has dismissed claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sidelining a particular group of people in his ministerial appointments.

John Peter Amewu who is the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Patry (NPP) says there are more appointments to come with Deputy ministerial nominees and Chairman of Boards of institutions yet to be named.

So far, there have been two nominees; Mr Amewu and Kofi Dzamesi, from the Volta Region where the NPP had a great showing at the polls in the last election.

The President’s appointments was greeted with lots of debate on social media some many Ghanaians questioned the regional balance of the nomination.

Top among the questions being asked was the few number of nominees from the Volta Region against the backdrop of the NPP being accused of being an Akan’s only party.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Ghana Connect programme Friday, vociferous Amewu said it is time Ghanaians look at the appointments in terms of regional development as stipulated by the Constitution than ethnicity consideration.

“Irrespective of the ethnic group that lives in whichever region, attention is given to it by the government to the benefit of the region,” he said disagreeing with claims of NPP being Akan-based.

He added that if the appointments are considered for the purpose of balance if must equate proportionality.

However, first time Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George rebutted saying the appointments does not reflect regionalism as Mr Amewu is claiming.

The former presidential staffer said, as a Ga-Adagme, he is going to get “agitated if I see eight appointments from the Ashanti Region and nine from the Eastern Region.”

But Mr Amewu stated that is important is for the people of the region to gain the development agenda as promised by the NPP in it’s manifesto.

He said to relay the development agenda, government must do it through the people so it lessens the burden and extend more hands to the people considering their population.

“You don’t put two people to help solve the development agenda of three million people and send two people to address the problem of six hundred people.

“Their competence and ability to deliver must be the overriding point to consider and not where they come from,” he said.