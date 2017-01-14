AFCON: Late equaliser denies Gabon after Aubameyang scores first goal of tournament

Juary Soares’s late equaliser held hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to have put Gabon on course for three points when he popped up at the back post early in the second half to help in Denis Bouanga’s cross-shot.

But the host nation never found fluency, with rank outsiders Guinea-Bissau posing a particular threat from set pieces.

Gabon paid for their failure to finish the game off in the 90th minute when Soares sent a glancing header past Didier Ovono to secure a share of the spoils.

Boos rang out when the final whistle blew, and Gabon must up their game against Burkina Faso and Cameroon to avoid an early exit from their own tournament.