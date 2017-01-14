5 Arrested For Seizing AMA Tolls, Assaulting Collector

The Accra Regional Police command on Thursday arrested five people at CMB and Makola Market in Accra, for preventing revenue collectors from issuing toll tickets to traders.

The five are 25-year old Musah Muship and Abdulai Mohammed aged 41. The rest are 32-year old Issahaku Sulemana, Adam Mahama 39, and Sulemana Issahaku 32.

They are all scrap dealers operating in Accra. According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge “the suspects allegedly seized toll tickets, assaulted the Accra Metropolitan Assemble Revenue Collectors and [also] collected cash to the sum of two thousand Ghana cedis from them.”

She was emphatic that the offence would be immediately investigated and the suspects prosecuted.

Youth allegedly involved with ‘takeovers’ arrested

The Police have also arrested some persons believed to have been part of the forceful takeover of certain state agencies following the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the December 7 elections. These youth are largely believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Amasaman

The Divisional Police Command also arrested the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Amasaman Constituency Chairman Kwame Ofosu Agyei, for force entry and assault.

According to a statement signed by Regional Commander, ACP Timothy Y Bonga, he was arrested “for forcibly entering the Doblo Toll Booth and threatening to take over the revenue collection operations, and in the process assaulted the police officer who was then on duty.” Mr. Kwame Ofosu Agyei is subsequently being processed for court.

Nima

The Divisional Police Command has arrested three other people for similarly taking over three toilet facilities within Mamobi. The Police Command says it is poised to clamp down on all such unlawful acts. “The Regional Police Command will treat such persons as criminal elements”.

