Wiyaala shows off her guitar skills

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-12

Wiyaala

Noella Wiyaala has given us impetus to role play an instrumentalist when an opportunity comes!

The eccentric musician, affectionately called the “Pride of Savannah” shared her guitar playing abilities in a self-made video.

In an unbelievably striking tone, the Ghanaian artiste synergized her vocal aptitude with her guitar skills in her Instagram clip that showed her doing a pop song.

Wiyaala without doubt, is breaking ‘boundaries’ in the entertainment industry with her eccentric style and unique deliveries on stage and in her lyrical works.

Watch Wiyaala’s guitar experience in video below: