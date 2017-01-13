Wanlov the Kubolor blasts Nigerians for attacking Mr Eazi

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-01-12

Ghanaian-based Nigerian act, Mr Eazi was roasted on Twitter by some of his countrymen when he gave credence to how Ghanaian music has influenced that of Nigeria.

A member of FOKN Bois, Wanlov believes has no cause to complain since they never accepted Mr Eazi from the onset of his music career.

Some other Ghanaian celebrities have also shared their views on the issue in solidarity with Mr Eazi.

