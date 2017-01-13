Wanlov the Kubolor blasts Nigerians for attacking Mr Eazi

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Kubolor

Ghanaian-based Nigerian act, Mr Eazi was roasted on Twitter by some of his countrymen when he gave credence to how Ghanaian music has influenced that of Nigeria.

Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

A member of FOKN Bois, Wanlov believes has no cause to complain since they never accepted Mr Eazi from the onset of his music career.

i dey plus mr eazi for lagos 2 yrs ago u guys no dey mind am…e blow for ghana dey blow for europe n america now u dey wan control am…sia — The Kubolor (@wanlov) January 12, 2017

Some other Ghanaian celebrities have also shared their views on the issue in solidarity with Mr Eazi.

Some naija soundz is azonto inspired, alkaida inspired,hi-life inspired,even if u hear “mad over u” u go tink 8s a Ghanaian singing @mreazi — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) January 12, 2017

@mreazi getting lynched for stating a fact. Where is the Ghana-Naija tension from? Shouldn’t it be an honour that we influence each other? — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) January 12, 2017