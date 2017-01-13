VIDEO: These 2 Girls’ Rap Will Make D-Black Give up his Rap Career





D-Black celebrated his birthday this week and we just chanced on this video of two girls doing their thing. But for Eno, hardly will you find a female spitting bars like this. D-Black should see this and we bet he will just give up his rap career and focus on business.

Chantel Kyei, aka Akua2015 and Miss Stephanie are their names. Check them out:

The video got close to 32k views in less than 48 hours. What do you make of it?

