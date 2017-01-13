US-Africa Chamber of Commerce, iChange Nations congratulate Akufo-Addo

The U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Ghana (USA-ACC) and iChange Nations(iCNTM) have congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for a successful conduct of the 2016 general elections.

The groups expressed confidence in the President to deliver promises he made to Ghanaians in the course of his 2016 campaign.

President of iCNTM Dr. Clyde Rivers said Ghana has the potential to become the first Golden Rule Nation in the World especially with its democratic credentials.

iCNTM Africa CEO, Dr. Richmond Annan also said that the USA-ACC and ICN™ are “committed to supporting efforts at deepening democracy and economic stability within the countries in which they operate.”

On her part, founder of USA-ACC, Dr. Gladys Loggin-Florunsho expressed her appreciation for the pioneering leadership of the Ghanaian Chapter of the USA-ACC under the chairmanship of Martin Ofori, CEO of Crystal Capital & Investments Limited and his Vice, Charles Bennin of Ideal Insurance Broker.

The institutions indicated their preparedness to work with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliver on its promises.

Read full statement below:

We at the U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce and iChange Nations are honoured to congratulate H.E. President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo on his election and swearing in as President of the Republic of Ghana. Please accept our congratulations on a race well run and our best wishes for the years ahead.

You have assumed office at a time of uneasy global economic condition,among other challenges. We are however assured that bound by the economic values of democracy, freedom, honour and respect for the rule of law, you will do your utmost best to strategically deploy the best talents with the dexterity to engender growth and development to keep the flag of Ghana flying higher.

While we are assured of your ability to bring overall development to the country, we would like to remind you of issues bordering on fiscal discipline,energy, trade and investment, education among others, which you outlined in your manifesto.We believe that these are key sectors that will open up the economy, help local businesses to form international partnerships and motivate innovation.

We also congratulate H.E.John Dramani Mahama, for your valiant effort during the campaign and wish you every success in all your endeavours. We acknowledge your dedication to the continuous democratization process and say “ayeeko” for your hard work during your term as President of Ghana and efforts at ensuring a peaceful transition.

We commend the Electoral Commission for a job well done in the organization of the 2016 General Elections.

We would also like to acknowledge the work of the National Peace Council, Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), other Civil Service Organizations, and all Ghanaians in protecting our thriving democracy.