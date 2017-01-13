Total Ghana outdoors activities for AFCON 2017

Headline sponsor of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Total Petroleum has outlined activities to reward their cherished customers during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The oil giant recently signed an eight-year sponsorship package with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to support 10 of its principal competitions.

With just a day to the start of this year’s AFCON, the local unit has announced awesome packages for their customers.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially launch this year’s AFCON, Olivier Van Parys, Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana spoke about the company’s commitment to offering the best of services to its customers.

“You might wonder why Total is associated with AFCON: As the Number . Oil and Gas company who has been present in Africa for about 80 years and present in 44 countries with 4,200 service stations, development on this continent is important to us. During these year’s our activities in exploration, distribution, refinery and new energies have generated several jobs'”

“Aside the economic development through the supply of quality products such as Total Excellium, innovations such as Awango solar lamps for access to energy ( 6 million people in Africa have benefited from the program to date), we are keen on supporting social development a evident in our great support to African Football is to foster unity and development that this principle sport brings to the continent.”

Sales and Marketing Manager of Total Ghana, Abdul-Rahim Siddique revealed the packages available and how to participate in their Total AFCON Instant win activations.

“In the first activation, purchase a minimum of Ghc 50 worth of Excellium fuel by cash/Total card of you using a car or Ghc20 with a motorbike; automatically get a scratch card, scratch it, and what it reveals is what you win,” he said

“The Goodies to win include branded caps, T shirt, footballs, key rings and branded towels and among others.

For the second activation which is dubbed “supporter’s selfie”, Mr Siddique stated the mechanism which is to take a selfie at the supporter’s stand mounted at the service.

After you do that, log onto football-together.total.com/en. Click on ‘Play on the Pitch’ and then ‘Supporters Selfie’. You then upload your selfie and share with your friends on social media( Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). The more votes you get the bigger your chance of winning some amazing prizes like Phones, Ipads etc.

The Promotion will start on January 13 till 6th February 2017, whiles stocks last.

Total will therefore feature at more than 1,500 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), African Nations Championship (CHAN), CAF inter-club competitions (CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup), The Youth competitions (U-23, U-20 and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations), The Women Africa Cup of Nations and the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.