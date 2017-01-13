Thanks for your support – Funny Face tells fans

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-12

Funny Face

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng better known in showbiz circles as Funny Face has express gratitude to his fans for supporting him build the Funny Face image.

The comedian of ‘Cow and Chicken’ fame and “uncle” to many children said “Thank you all Funny Face fans; another milestone has been achieved … Through God and together with fans you’ve built the Funny Face brand with over 600,000 followers on twitter (@funnyfacegh), over 504,000 followers on Instagram (@therealfunnyface) and over 1,354,000 followers on my Facebook page (Funny Face). More great things coming up… Love you all…. #MrHappiness” he wrote on his Facebook page.

