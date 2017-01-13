Stanchart CEO urges customers to be more circumspect

The Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank, Kweku Badu-Addo is prevailing on bank customers to be a lot more circumspect in their dealings with bank staff to avoid being ripped off.

This follows the recent scandal involving a Sales Officer of Stanbic Bank, Martha Amakye, who is alleged to have duped customers to the tune of over GHC900 at its Tema Community 1 Branch.

She has since absconded with the said amount and declared wanted by the police.

Although there are concerns the scandal may affect public confidence in the banking sector, the CEO disagrees arguing the single incident should not undermine customers confidence in the banking sector.

“My advice to banking customers is to make sure they operate within authorised channels of trading…if somebody says give me the money to go and sort it out for you, avoid that person.

He furthered advised that customers should ensure that they are dealing with the authorised people once they are inside the bank adding “if I say that meet me in the car park and give me the money and I would give you the deposit slips later, that channel not an authorised channel.”

Mr Badu-Addo said such answers should raise red flags.

The Standard Chartered CEO explained that even within the banking hall, there are certain documentations customers must fill and submit it themselves which feeds into the broader financial crime management and anti-money laundering law.

He advised that customers should not be giving third parties their transactions to do.