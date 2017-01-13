Sarkodie is most influential personality in the entertainment industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-12

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has been named as the most Influential Personality in the Entertainment industry in Ghana. He was also listed as the 7th Most Influential Young Ghanaian according to a ranking by Avance Media.

The list also includes Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi, Yvonne Nelson, Shatta Wale and Dede Ayew.

The ranking was done based on votes by the general public.

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians ranking is an initiative of Avance Media in partnership with Reputation Poll, EOD Partners, Jagari Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

Full list below.

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Investigative Journalist) 2 Ameyaw Debrah (Blogger) 3 Dede Ayew (Footballer) 4 Daniel Kwame Bediako (Valley View University) 5 Sammy Awuku (Politician) 6 Byrite Asamoah (Vodafone Healthline) 7 Sarkodie (Musician) 8 Nana Opoku Prempeh-Agyeman (Asoriba) 9 Zanetor Rawlings (Politician) 10 Nana Aba Anamoah (GhOne TV) 11 Abraham Attah (Actor) 12 Bernard Avle (Citi FM) 13 Asamoah Gyan (Footballer) 14 Irbard Ibrahim (Security Consultant) 15 Mike Nyinaku (Beige Group) 16 Tonyi Senayah (Horseman Shoes) 17 Ernest Bediako (Words on the Street Global) 18 Randy Osae Bediako (Kharis Group) 19 William Okyere-Frempong (The HuD Group) 20 Beryl Agyekum (Echohouse Ghana Limited) 21 Berla Mundi (GhOne TV) 22 Kwadwo Nkansah (Actor) 23 Albert Kusi (LEC Foundation) 24 Farida Bedwei (Logiciel) 25 Shatta Wale (Musician) 26 Ato Ulzen Appiah (GhanaThink Foundation) 27 Bright Simons (mPedigree) 28 Francis-Xavier Sosu (Lawyer) 29 Jessica Opare Saforo (Citi FM) 30 Kwamena Hazel Jnr. (Photographer) 31 Jeremiah Buabeng (Buabeng Communications) 32 Regina Agyare (Soronko Foundation) 33 Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa) 34 William Senyo (Impact Hub Accra) 35 Derrydean Dadzie (DreamOval) 36 Baba Rahman (Footballer) 36 Gary Al-Smith (Multimedia Group) 38 Isaac Dogboe (Boxer) 39 Jerry Adjorlolo (MC) 40 Alloysius Attah (Farmerline) 41 Kow Essuman (Lawyer) 42 Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah (Zoweh Global Consult) 43 Kwabena Danso (Booomers International) 44 Kobby Blay (Blogger) 45 Nana Akwasi Awuah (Occupy Ghana) 46 Yvonne Nelson (Actress) 47 John Armah (Orios Group) 48 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Politician) 49 Jeffrey Schllup (Footballer) 50 Yawa Hansen Quao (Leading Ladies Network)