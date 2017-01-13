Roverman Theatre workshop audition 2017

Movies of Thursday, 12 January 2017

2017-01-12

Roverman audition

Can you sing, dance, play an instrument or just be your interesting self? Do you want to be part of the Roverman Productions family?

Do you want to perform under the guidance of Uncle Ebo Whyte? Then this is your chance!

Uncle Ebo Whyte and Roverman Productions invites you to a workshop and the 2017 auditions, which will take place on the 20th of January 2017 at the Roverman Dream House in Osu, next to Christian Council.

Time: 9am

To apply, send an email to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, 20th January 2017. Make sure you send the email within time.

For further information call 0302778543 or 0302233037 Or whatsApp 026 109 4664 or

Or email [email protected] or visit www.rovermanproductions.com and our social media handles

Don’t miss your chance to become a part of Ghana’s leading theatre company. Roverman Productions, Be the Difference!