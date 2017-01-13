Prosecution of NPP supporters; Traditional Council wants out of court settlement

The Twifo-Hemang Traditional Council in the Central Region is said to have intervened in the prosecution of marauding supporters of the New Patriotic Party accused of taking over state properties and attacking political opponents.

The Council would rather have the matter settled amicably than have the suspects prosecuted, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said at a press conference.

The suspects among other things were said to have assaulted their political opponents in the post election results declaration.

They were arrested and arraigned before court but due to the intervention by the Council the case has been withdrawn for an amicable settlement, Superintendent Arthur said.

The Police chief chronicled a number of arrests that have been made across the country in connection with the string of political attacks shortly before and after the inauguration of president Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the attacks were grouped into two- post declaration and post inauguration- all of which have seen some suspects arrested with prosecution underway.

In Brong Ahafo, one Mark tetteh, an Assembly man, Amos Asare Desmond Berfi were arrested for their attacks on their opponents and arson on the Fiapre Toll booths. The have processed before court but have granted bail.

Kennedy Amoh 45, Nana Yaw, 46 were also arrested over the seizure of the Tuobodom toll booth. They have also been charged, taken to court on Friday. The court did not sit and so they have been asked to reappear at a later date.

Superintendent Arthur, said one Daniel Ashiettey involved in the invasion of the house of the former MP for Ledzorkuku in Accra Sena Okity Duah has also been arrested. His case is pending at the Lekma court he posited.

Other hoodlums who attacked supporters of the NDC, destroyed their electrical gadgets have also been arrested and have been processed for court.

Some three persons who took over the Mamobi Toilet in Accra are also in police custody to be prosecuted.

Superintendent Arthur described the attacks as unfortunate and have left a “sour taste in mouths of well meaning members of the public.”

He said the incidents and the culprits will be considered criminal and will be treated as such.