Prez's representative signing MMDCE's dismissal letter unconstitutional – Amaliba

A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team says the newly appointed Minister-designate for Local Government signing dismissal letters of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is unconstitutional.

Abraham Amaliba says the minister-designate, Hajia Alima Mahama, has no right to append her signature to the letter.

According to him, the letter announcing the dismissal of all MMDCEs has no legal backing as the Constitution does not make room for ministers-designate to sign letters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed all MMDCEs across the country to leave office with immediate effect, Thursday.

The directive was contained in a letter signed by the Local government minister-designate, Hajia Alima Mahama.

The letter which relieved the MMDCEs appointed by the former President John Mahama said “By virtue of article 243 (3) (b) of the constitution of the republic, H.E the president of the republic has revoked the appointment of all MMDCEs with immediate effect. In this regard all MMDCEs are directed to hand over their relevant duties to MMCDs for further instruction.”

But Mr Amaliba speaking on The Pulse has questioned Hajia Alima Mahama signing the letter as the President’s rep at the Local Government since there is no position like that in Ghana’s Constitution.

More soon…