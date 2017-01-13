Photos: Multimedia Kumasi shake up church in thanksgiving service

Management and staff of the Kumasi branch of the Multimedia Group could not hide their joy as they gave thanks to God at a special thanksgiving service.

The foundations of Miracle Manna Church at Ayigya trembled as members of staff of the MGL showered praise and thanksgiving in loud voice to God for his protection, good health and blessings.

Residents could be seen peeping through windows from nearby homes in their bid to find out what was happening in the church.

The men and women of the ‘microphone’ abandoned their consoles to attend church services on Friday morning untill midday.

The thanksgiving service is the first in 2017 to show gratitude to God for the success of the group.

It was unusual- a day those behind the microphones left their comfortable studios and computers to attend church; full of praise.

Then came the time for sober reflection: time to bond with God.

Music performance by popular gospel artiste, Jack Alolomi put icing on the cake.

General Overseer of Miracle Manna Church, Reverend Obed Joy Obeng lauded the group for organising frequent thanksgiving services.

Rev Obed Joy Obeng urged corporate bodies to recognize divine intervention in their operations.

Rev. Obed Joy Obeng in a joyful mood expressed satisfaction at the attitude in which the staff worshiped.