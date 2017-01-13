[Photos]: Mahama in Gambia for another round of mediation talks

Former President John Mahama has arrived in Banjul the capital of Gambia for mediation talks with the country’s embattled leader.

The former Ghanaian leader together with some ECOWAS heads of state would be speaking to President Yahya Jammeh to hand-over power to Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow.

President Jammeh has refused to step down after his humiliating defeat in the country’s Presidential election 2016.

He had initially phoned Mr Barrow to congratulate him, but later declined handing-over citing some infractions he said were committed during the election.

Gambia political crisis mediator and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buahari is being assisted by former President Mahama and ECOWAS Chairperson Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to bring peace in the small West African country.