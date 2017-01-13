Opuni’s dismissal letter 'impolite, un-Ghanaian' – K.B Asante

Retired Ghanaian diplomat is unhappy about the ultimatum given the Chief Executive of Cocobod, Dr Stephen Opuni, to vacate his position not later than 5:00 p.m Friday, January 13.

Dr K.B. Asante has bemoaned the tone of the letter as “impolite and un-Ghanaian” which he said must not be repeated in the future.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Dr Opuni to vacate post pursuant to section 14(1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The directive is contained in a letter dated January 12, 2017, and signed by the Acting Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

But Dr K.B Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Friday said the Akufo-Addo-led government could have dismissed Dr Opuni in a nice way.

He indicated that a person who has spent years in the office should not be booted out like an ordinary person.

The educationist said the manner in which the former CEO of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is being relieved of his post will court hatred for government.

“Maybe I’m old fashioned but I think this should have been done in a nice way but I won’t be surprised 90 percent of the youth will disagree with me,” he added.

In the future, KB Asante advised government to be circumspect in its letters and directives to people whose tenures expired with the erstwhile Mahama-led administration.