OMG! Troubled Singer, Gifty Osei Falls Down Flat on a Wedding's Red Carpet

13 Jan, 2017

Editorial

First question I asked myself was- who tries to walk ahead of the bride and groom on their own red carpet? Oh, she is not a flower girl but chose to do the unthinkable and looks like she got served.

Embattled singer, Gifty Osei is caught on tape falling face down during a wedding ceremony. Watch it here:

You have to hand to her though, she never skips a beat, trips, falls, gets up, moves on… kudos to her for not making a big deal of it.


