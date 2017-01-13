‘Office of President budget will fund new ministries’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified his decision to create six new ministries, explaining they would help in the efficient implementation of government policies.

He says the new ministries have specific tasks that they are expected to achieve in the realising the promises he made to Ghanaians on the campaign platform.

Speaking at the Flagstaff House Thursday during the announcement of the third batch of ministerial nominees, the President said the budget earmarked for the Office of the President would fund the operation of the new ministries.

The President has so far announced a list of 36 ministerial nominees who would serve in his government if approved by Parliament.

The appointments are characterised by a heavy inclusion of former Ministers from the erstwhile President John Kufuor administration as well as some new faces.

Out of the 36 ministries made announced, six are new creations by the President triggering a backlash from sections of Ghanaians.

The new ministries include Special Development Initiatives Ministry, Planning Ministry, Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry and Business Development Ministry.

The rest are Regional Reorganisation and Development Ministry, and Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry.

Some policy analysts including President of think-tank, IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe have asked the President to reduce the number of appointees. They argued the new ministries would put a strain the resources of government.

But the President said contrary to claims making the rounds, the new ministries would work under the umbrella of the Office of the President.

“Our economy is in difficulty and it is, therefore, time for us to work hard and put the necessary steps in place to our help our people,” he said.

He entreated Parliament to expedite action on the vetting process and endorse his nominees who he said have “passed test and scrutiny.”