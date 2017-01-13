NPP chairman, others arrested for attacking gov’t installations

The police in Accra have arrested five persons in the wake of reports of widespread takeovers of government installations and attacks.

At a news conference in Accra on Thursday, the police paraded four persons who attacked revenue collectors of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and warned other party supporters to desist from perpetrating similar crimes.

Mussah Muhib, 25; Issahaku Suleimana, 33; Abdullai Mohammed, 41 and Adam Mahama, 39, were arrested on Thursday morning at CMB, the central business district and at the Makola Market.

Police said they assaulted revenue collectors and prevented them from discharging their duties.

The four suspects also robbed the revenue collectors of GH¢2,000.

The Police have also arrested, Kwame Ofosu-Adjei, the Amasaman Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for forcibly entering the Doblo toll booth and threatening to take over the revenue collection.

The arrests are seen as a direct response to criticisms that they are reneging on the responsibility to arrest the rampaging suspected NPP supporters because the party was in power.

On Wednesday, some supporters of the governing NPP allegedly attacked caterers of the school feeding programme at the Ejura Basic School in the Ashanti region.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that a group of NPP supporters attacked a toll booth in Moree in the Central Region and made away with GHC8000.