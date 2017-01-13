Nigerians attack Mr. Eazi for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-12

Afrobeats Star Mr. Eazi is at the receiving end of a vicious attack from Nigerians on Micro blogging Twitter for sharing his thoughts.

Late Wednesday evening, he wrote: Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!

Nigerians obviously didn’t take kindly to any assumption that Ghanaians are better than them in any field – and to say that Nigerian sound is influenced by Ghana is a crime punishable by lynching.

Some Nigerians feel ‘betrayed’ because of his comment whilst other support his assertion.

See some o the tweets below:

