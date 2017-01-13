New Business Development Ministry to boost private sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has created a new ministerial portfolio which would ensure that the private sector is given the needed support to function effectively.

The newly appointed Minister-designate to head the Business Development Ibrahim Mohammed Awal believes with job creation high on the list of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto promise, developing the private sector would be one of the engines of growth to achieve this goal.

Speaking minutes after the President announced his appointment as part of the third batch of nominees to help execute the NPP’s change agenda Thursday, he said, “if the private sector is productive, efficient and competitive they would be able to expand, create jobs and employ the people.”

The former Managing Director of Daily Communications Group Limited said by doing this, government would be improving the living conditions of the people and livelihoods.

According to him, he would ensure that he gets investment for the private sector, improve issues of lack of capacity, aid with access to funding and let them apply modern business practices and technology.

Mr Awal who until his appointment was the Chief Executive Officer of Marble Communications Group Limited, publishers of The Finder Group of Newspapers told Joy News’ Flagstaff House correspondent Elton John Brobbey that as investment is part of his portfolio, he would ensure that he coordinates all the investments coming into the country.

“We need to investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, ICT and in Services. So we are going to make sure that we coordinate all the investment programs of the ministries and direct them to the very needed sectors of the economy,” the 2009 Marketing Man of the Year said.

Regarding the duplication of duties of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), he said all the ministries work together in harmony and he would leverage on giants strides like Ghana’s democracy to get in a lot more investments.