Nana Aba turns English tutor on Instagram

2017-01-12

Nana Aba Anamoah

While some celebrities use social media to promote their brands, take selfies, or flaunt their exuberant lifestyle, ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has turned her Instagram page into an English educational platform.

The television presenter has ‘teamed’ up with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) Learning English exercise, which includes Grammar, Vocabulary & Pronunciation, to challenge her followers to have command over the English language and use it effectively as a communication tool.

Perhaps the reason for starting this scheme could be that, during the launch of her media training school co-owned with Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba mentioned that “a sizeable number of young people who dream of securing a job in the media are usually not well prepared practically for the task ahead.”

Nana Aba, known for her impeccable command over the English Language and confidence, believes rather than channeling our energy into negative vibes, it’s better to learn something new each day to better ourselves.

