Monitoring, Evaluation Ministry Critical – Development Planner

A development planner who is also the Head of the State Enterprise Commission, Dr. Kaminta Bayizie, has lauded the creation of the Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry created by the new government. Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has so far nominated some 25 persons to head various ministries pending their approval by parliament.

The president has also created two new ministries and re-aligned others which include the Ministry for Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry for Regional Reorganization and Special Projects, Ministry for Railways Development among others.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, Dr. Bayizie said the ministry mandated for monitoring and evaluation is very critical.

“If you look at the monitoring and evaluation, it’s a very critical component of every government. Whether you designate the person as a minister or whatever nomenclature you give, you need somebody at that level to provide you a bird’s eye view of what is going on in the executive—and that means all the ministers. So that is very critical and that responsibility must be executed,” he added.

Ministry for Railways Development needless

Dr. Kaminta Bayizie however questioned the rationale for the some of the ministries re-aligned.

According to him, ministries such as the Transport, Railway development and the Roads and Highways, could have been merged instead of separating them.

“A separate ministry for railway is not necessary, and the reason is that, we have already the Ghana Railway Development Authority and this is an agency under the Ministry of Transport. I understand that it is a priority area and the government needs to focus on it, but you can focus on it under an agency and not necessarily as a separate ministry.”

– Citifmonline