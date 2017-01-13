Mark vrs. Sark: Zapp Mallet speaks on the matter

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2017

The plot for the Mark Okraku Mantey – Sarkodie copyright related issue thickens as major players weigh in on the saga.

This portal, www.entertainmentgh.com, took observation as venerated music producer, Zapp Mallet posted on his Facebook page, something that seemed to be his take on the ensuing issue of copyright infringement on the part of multiple award-winning Sarkodie, who is being accused by Okraku Mantey for sampling his song without permission.

Zapp Mallet posted (unedited);

“Wen u ask a Ghanaian to assess u, straightaway he’ll find wat is wrong wit u n not wat is sweet abt u. Wat is dis plagiarizing n copyright issues all abt? Gh, let’s learn to find d gud things in one another n forge ahead. I’m even tired of all dis bickerings. It’s enuf!”

For those who do not know; Zapp is the co-producer of the 1999 hit song, ‘Kokooko’ by Daasebre Gyamenah, who was then a recording artist under the Slip Music Label, headed by Mark Okraku Mantey, who also co-produced the song.

Zapp was almost like a resident producer of the label, producing hit songs for other artists on the label including Lord Kenya, Adane Best, Nana Yaw Asare, Ewura Esi and many others.

With the post, it is quite confusing to determine exactly where the ace producer stands with the matter but clearly, it seems he does not espouse the idea of court actions and what he calls ‘bickering’ within the industry.