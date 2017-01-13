Mahama holds ‘discussions’ with NDC MPs

Former President John Mahama on Thursday met the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators for discussions.

Details of the meeting are unclear, however, the ex-President said on Twitter, the discussions were frank.

“Spent my Thursday afternoon with the NDC Caucus in Parliament. Great atmosphere, frank discussions and networking,” Mahama tweeted.

The former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, as well as executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were present at the meeting.

Former ministers under the ex-President’s administration were also present.

Meanwhile, the NDC later the same day held a fiery press conference in Accra on to condemn attacks by persons thought to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on government installations.

The conference, which was addressed by the party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, and general secretary, Asiedu Nketia, also accused the government of doing nothing while NPP members brutalised NDC members across the country.