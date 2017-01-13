Madagascar to join Ethiopian’s vast Intra-African Network

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines will add Antananarivo, Madagascar to its network on 28 March 2017. Madagascar will join the ever expanding Ethiopian network of 95 worldwide destinations.

Antananarivo is the capital and the largest city of Madagascar. The island nation is known as a “biodiversity hot-spot” as over 90% of its wildlife is found nowhere else on earth. Madagascar is home to lush rain forests and is famous for its curious lemurs.

Ethiopian’s new nonstop flight will operate three times weekly to and from Ethiopian’s hub at Addis Ababa, where passengers can connect to and from cities throughout the world, including Washington, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Ethiopian, as a flagship carrier of Africa, is pleased to add Madagascar to its wide route network.

Having started serving Africa seven decades ago with our motto “Bringing Africa Closer”, we are now continually enhancing our services and working to “Connect Africa to the World”. As air connectivity is an essential cause and driver of a nation’s socio-economic integration, our new service will certainly contribute for a growing business and bilateral cooperation with other sisterly African cities. Moreover, travelers from Madagascar will be seamlessly connected with Ethiopian ever-expanding network across five continents. I would like to thank all who made this route possible.”

Ethiopian is a truly indigenous Pan-African global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet in the continent with an average aircraft age of less than 5 years. For more information about Ethiopian Airlines, visit www.ethiopianairlines.com.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana