Let’s maintain three-year SHS duration – Coalition appeals

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has appealed to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Education Minister nominee, to maintain the three-year duration of Senior High School (SHS) education.

Mr Bright Appiah, GNECC Chairman, in an interview on Thursday, in Accra, that the three-year duration was in line with the Anamoah-Mensah Committee’s report and every form of review to be undertaken must reflect that Committee’s recommendations.

The Anamuah-Mensah Committee, which was set up to review the nation’s educational system, in 2003, recommended a new educational system consisting of two years of kindergarten, six years of primary, three years of junior high school and three years of SHS.

However, the Kufuor Administration in 2007, added another year to the duration of SHS.

This was, however, reversed to three years by the Atta Mills Administration in 2009.

Mr Appiah congratulated Dr Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia, on his nomination as Education Minister by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the nomination of Ministers was the preserve of the President and the Coalition believed that Dr Opoku Prempeh had what it took to deliver on his mandate.

He, therefore, appealed to the Minister-designate to ensure the Government delivered on its manifesto promises on education to the letter.

He urged Dr Opoku Prempeh to follow the strategic national educational policy of the Ministry, and to also ensure that the educational standard of the nation was raised to a higher level.

Mr Appiah said, there was the need for the Government to ensure that the national educational policy would also reflect the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Education.

Goal Four SDGs calls on all countries to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning.

Mr Appiah said obtaining quality education was the foundation to improving people’s lives and sustainable development.

The Coalition, he said, would continue to support the Government in its quest to provide better education for all.

The GNECC is a network of civil society organisations, professional groupings, educational/research institutions and other practitioners interested in promoting quality basic education for all.

Formed in 1999, the Coalition has steadily grown over the years with a current membership of about 200 organisations.

Its philosophy is premised on the fact that education is a fundamental human right and key to breaking the cycle of poverty.

Source: GNA